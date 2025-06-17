Rhubarb Farm opens for National Garden Scheme

The Langwith based horticultural enterprise, Rhubarb Farm is open on Thursday 19th June from 10.30 a.m. - 3.00 p.m. to raise money for the National Garden Scheme charity.

This two-acre horticultural social enterprise provides training and volunteering opportunities to 60 ex offenders, drug and alcohol misusers, older people, school students, people with mental and physical ill health and learning disabilities.

There are 8 polytunnels, 100 hens, pigs, donkey, and a Shetland pony.

A plethora of garden related buildings and gardens with copious vegetable planting and plants for sale.

Drone image of Rhubarb Farm, Langwith

A chance to meet and chat with volunteers and staff.

Wheelchair access, plants for sale, parking, refreshments, card payments.

Thursday 19th June - Rhubarb Farm, Hardwick St. Langwith, nr. Mansfield. NG20 9DR. 10.30m – 3 p.m.