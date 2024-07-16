Rhubarb Farm open for national garden scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This award winning horticultural enterprise is open from 10.30 - 15.00 on Thursday 18th July. Located at Hardwick Street, Langwith near Mansfield. NG20 9DR

Rhubarb Farm grows fruit and vegetables to supply veg bags under a Community Supported Agriculture scheme, and food bags weekly to people in food and emotional poverty.

We also supply local farm shops and pubs. All those who come to Rhubarb Farm are called volunteers, giving the message that everyone is valued for their social and economic contribution.

Most volunteers have no growing experience before they start at Rhubarb Farm but learn as they go along.

Rhubarb Farm

We make a positive impact on their lives - building confidence, undertaking training, finding work, becoming more socially integrated, building resilience, getting employment. Vegetables (including the wonderful Patio Plum tomato), flowers, plants, crafts and eggs will be on sale on the day of opening, while stocks last.

Rhubarb Farm has 19 staff and supports 60 volunteers, who all take part in whatever tasks are required the days they come. 2 composting toilets, one accessible. .