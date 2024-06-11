Rhubarb Farm, Langwith, open for National Garden Scheme

Rhubarb Farm, Langwith

This two acre horticultural enterprise goes from strength to strength and is open on Thursday 20th June from 10.30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Offering volunteering opportunities and gardening therapy to the local population, some with special needs, they have recently developed an exciting new area thanks to a Community Garden Grant from the National Garden Scheme.

A 'no dig' garden for vegetables was developed on an area of unused land and now houses raised beds for vegetables. It is hoped this garden will need no weeding.

Why not go along and see the new no dig area and talk to the volunteers about their new project?