REVIEW: Cinderella at Westfield Folkhouse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Panto time is here again, and after a visit to the Westfield Folkhouse panto "Cinderella", I felt I must just write and say how wonderful this years show was!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scenery was effective and the costumes fantastic. Particularly the ones worn by Cinderella's sisters - Hernia and Nausea - (Garry Hill and Martin Belcher). Each time they entered the audience gasped in appreciation; their ball gowns looked like a Terry's Chocolate Orange and a Cadbury's chocolate bar! The chorus, too, wore the most glittering and colourful costumes - so thanks must go to Julie Wright.

Those stalwarts, David Gell and brandon Stafford, kept the children entertained because they had to shout the characters names every time they appeared - "Flat Broke!" When they asked the audience to join them in a song even the mums, dads and grannies stood up and almost raised roof. Cinderella (Chloe barratt-Reid) was charming and sang extremely well with her Prince Charming (Amy Briscoe). Baron Hardup (Phil Pincott) was bullied by his new wife (Christine Oscroft), and she was so effective that a little boy near me shouted "You're horrible you are!" Teresa Stafford made an unusual OAP Fairy Godmother, and Buttons (Matt Jayes) sang and danced his way through the show with a real sense of enjoyment. Lord Dandini (Lynn Roberts) was elegant as always, and we must thank hger for all the choreography and aiding the principals to dance too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The audience found the babes of the Town most delightful, and there was a vocal response whenever these young people appeared. Of course, a different team appears each performance, but the ones I saw on Wednesday evening were well coordinated and had lovely smiles, as did the Townspeople who used the stage with great confidence.

Theatre seats photo by Kilyan Sockalingum on Unsplash

The entertainment moved at a slick pace and everything ran smoothly - so well done, Brandon Stafford, for your production of the show. Thank you everyone for giving us a "professional" show that was enjoyable and a great deal of fun! I can't wait until next year!