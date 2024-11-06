Remembering the Holocaust, preventing genocide

Talks by Holocaust survivor Joan Salter MBE and UN Genocide Prevention Special Advisor Alice Wairimu Nderitu

A unique and moving event with Holocaust survivor Joan Salter MBE and United Nations Under-Secretary General, Alice Wairimu Nderitu Special Advisor on the Prevention of Genocide.

This special event, held in collaboration with the Aegis Trust, offers and extraordinary opportunity to hear first-hand accounts of survival, resilience, and the global commitment to preventing genocide.

1:00pm -2:30pm: Joan Salter MBE will share her testimony of surviving the Holocaust as a child in Nazi-occupied France. Her talk will be followed by a Q&A session.

Holocaust Survivor Joan Salter MBE

2:45pm-3:45pm: Alice Wairimu Nderitu will discuss her role as the Un Special Advisor on Genocide Prevention, offering insights into her office's mission and work, followed by audience questions.

Where? The National Holocaust Centre and Museum,, Acre Edge Road, Laxton, Newark, Nottinghamshire, NG22 0PA