Remembering the Holocaust, preventing genocide
A unique and moving event with Holocaust survivor Joan Salter MBE and United Nations Under-Secretary General, Alice Wairimu Nderitu Special Advisor on the Prevention of Genocide.
This special event, held in collaboration with the Aegis Trust, offers and extraordinary opportunity to hear first-hand accounts of survival, resilience, and the global commitment to preventing genocide.
1:00pm -2:30pm: Joan Salter MBE will share her testimony of surviving the Holocaust as a child in Nazi-occupied France. Her talk will be followed by a Q&A session.
2:45pm-3:45pm: Alice Wairimu Nderitu will discuss her role as the Un Special Advisor on Genocide Prevention, offering insights into her office's mission and work, followed by audience questions.