‘Raising the Roof’ at St Katherine’s Church, Teversal
The church has been specially decorated by individuals and local businesses, and includes 15 Christmas trees and floral displays. Musicians will be playing Christmas songs and refreshments will be available.
On the Saturday, local music teacher John Dunn will be giving an organ recital from 2pm. The programme includes works by Bach and Handel, as well as a piece written for the Coronation of King Charles III.
Vicar Peter Chantry says: “St Katherine’s is a stunning space for heritage and meditation, with the Christmas trees adding a beautiful extra dimension to an Advent visit. We’d love to welcome you to our beautiful church.”
Admission for the whole weekend, including the recital, is by donation.