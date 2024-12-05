‘Raising the Roof’ at St Katherine’s Church, Teversal

By Janine Vardy
Contributor
Published 5th Dec 2024, 21:16 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 09:32 BST
As part of its ‘Raising the Roof’ fundraising campaign to fix the chancel roof, St Katherine’s Church in Teversal will be open Friday 13th to Sunday 15th December, 10am- 4pm. Everyone is welcome!

The church has been specially decorated by individuals and local businesses, and includes 15 Christmas trees and floral displays. Musicians will be playing Christmas songs and refreshments will be available.

Most Popular

On the Saturday, local music teacher John Dunn will be giving an organ recital from 2pm. The programme includes works by Bach and Handel, as well as a piece written for the Coronation of King Charles III.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vicar Peter Chantry says: “St Katherine’s is a stunning space for heritage and meditation, with the Christmas trees adding a beautiful extra dimension to an Advent visit. We’d love to welcome you to our beautiful church.”

Admission for the whole weekend, including the recital, is by donation.

Related topics:MusiciansCharles IIIHandel
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice