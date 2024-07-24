Raise a Glass to "Reel Ale": The Official Beer of the Mansfield Town Film Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the Mansfield Town Film Festival rapidly approaches, we're thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration with The Garrison, a beloved local pub.

Together, we have crafted a special festival beer named "Reel Ale," which will be available throughout the festival weekend.

This unique gluten-free session IPA, with a refreshing 4.2% ABV, is suitable for vegans, making it an inclusive choice for our diverse community of festival-goers.

The creation of Reel Ale signifies more than just a new beverage; it embodies the spirit of collaboration and community that the Mansfield Town Film Festival strives to foster. The Garrison has been a staple in Mansfield, known for its warm atmosphere and exceptional selection of drinks.

Available exclusively at The Garrison starting Friday, look out for this design on the beer pumps!

This partnership not only brings a delicious new beer to the festival but also strengthens the bond between local businesses and cultural events in our town.

Jay Martin, the Festival Director, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration: “We are incredibly excited to partner with The Garrison to bring Reel Ale to the festival.

"This partnership highlights our commitment to working with local businesses to create unique and memorable experiences for our attendees. Reel Ale is more than just a beer; it's a celebration of Mansfield's vibrant community spirit.”

The Mansfield Town Film Festival, starting this Friday, promises a weekend filled with over 100 incredible films, exclusive panels, and special events.

From the opening night drinks reception to the much-anticipated Mansfield Film Awards, there is something for everyone to enjoy. This year, we aim to make the festival not just a cinematic celebration but a true community event.

The introduction of Reel Ale is a testament to our dedication to building stronger connections with town centre businesses. We believe that collaborations like this one with The Garrison enhance the overall festival experience and create opportunities for local businesses to shine. By working together, we can offer festival-goers a taste of what makes Mansfield unique.

For those looking to join the festivities, tickets are still available but selling fast. Don't miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable event.

To secure your tickets, visit our website at www.mansfieldtownfilmfestival.com or head to Gigantic.

Whether you're a film enthusiast, a local resident, or just looking for a great time, the Mansfield Town Film Festival has something to offer.

This weekend, come and experience the magic of cinema, the camaraderie of our community, and, of course, the refreshing taste of Reel Ale. Together, let's make this year's festival the best one yet. Your support not only enriches the festival but also contributes to the thriving local economy and the vibrant cultural landscape of Mansfield.

In closing, Jay Martin adds, “We encourage everyone to join us this weekend. By attending the festival, you're not only enjoying world-class films and events but also supporting local businesses and contributing to a stronger, more connected community.”