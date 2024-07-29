Queen Elizabeth’s Girls Grammar School reunion planned

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calling ladies who started at QEGGS in 1967 and left in either 1972 (at 16) or 1974 (at 18).

A reunion is planned for those ladies who were at QEGGS 1967 to 1972 or 74 and will be 70 in late 2025 or early 2026, however we need help to find the following ladies (all maiden names):

Susan Anderson, Janice Baluke, Susan Bailey, Julia Baines, Julie Bending, Denise Bugg, Alison Byers, Elizabeth and Geraldine Carrington, Jane Clarke, Veronica Day, June Fletcher, Jackie Forest, Ruth Fulwood, Valerie Godber, Gillian Hall, Janet Henderson, Jane Harrison, Susan Higgins, Catherine Hill, Jackie Hopper, Elizabeth Howe, Judith Hoyland, Patricia Jenkinson, Maria Kinsella, Katrina Knight, Heather Ling, Susan McKean, Angela Meredith, Maria Mosel, Deirdre Mulrooney, Pat Needham, Gillian Pearson, Margaret Savage, Frances Short, Julie Smith, Fiona etc Springthorpe, Maria van Casteren, Ann Walker, Julia Ward, Jane Weston, Julie Wheaton and Val Williams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...