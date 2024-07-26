Popular summer plant fair returns to Southwell Minster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southwell Minster will be welcoming back Plant Hunters’ Fairs on Sunday 4th August for what has become the most spectacular summer plant event in the area with thousands of plants from some of the country's most respected nurseries.

Organiser Martin Blow said “If your garden needs a late summer lift, then this is the place to find some different and exciting plants lovingly grown by passionate plants people."

"There will be a fabulous line-up of over 20 top specialist nurseries coming along from near and far to make this a very special event for all garden lovers. Nurseries booked to come for the first time include excellent multi award winning Dibleys, the world-renowned houseplant experts and RHS award winning Priorswood Clematis."

"So, whether it’s alpines, shrubs, bee-friendly perennials, plants for shade, roses, herbs, wildflowers, variegated or foliage plants you are sure to find something to fill those gaps and create a blooming brilliant garden. Plus, there will be a great range of garden accessories to choose from.”

“If you need some advice to help you choose then there are nursery folk on hand to help, each an expert in their field with years of knowledge and experience, and full of helpful tips.”