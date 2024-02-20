Popular Nottingham singers offer £1 bargain tickets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carlton MVC's first concert in Nottingham in 2024 is on Saturday 6th April. They will be joined by celebrated guest organist David Butterworth and by a second group, Kidderminster Male Voice Choir. With an estimated 100 performers on stage, it works out at around 1 penny per singer. Where else could such excellent value for money be had in 2024?

Ian Watts, Carlton's Musical Director, said “What a fabulous way to kick start our Nottingham performances in 2024. We hope the £1 ticket offer will see us welcome back regular supporters and attract a new audience too. Done well, like Carlton do it, an evening of male voice singing is thrilling entertainment. With similar groups doing well on talent shows on TV, why not see and hear just how great this is, live. And at £1 a ticket, what's not to like?”

Male voice choirs started in the 20th Century but many, like Carlton, have been up-dated for the 21st Century. Carlton has a modern look and sings up-to-date music, such as “It's All About You” and “Viva La Vida,” as well as timeless classics and songs written for the group by Nottingham composer David Machell.

Carlton MVC, modern male voice singing.

If you've not seen and heard a male voice choir live, now is the ideal opportunity to try it out. Be prepared to be amazed and delighted: all for just £1.

The concert is at 7.30pm on Saturday, 6th April 2024 at St Paul's, Mansfield Road, Daybrook, Nottingham. NG5 6BH.