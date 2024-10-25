Poppy Appeal launches in Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mansfield branch of the Royal British Legion launched its annual Poppy Appeal.

The launch took place at the Civic Centre, off Chesterfield Road at 10am, with members of the branch joining with Mansfield District Council and appeal supporters to mark the start of the appeal.

Poppy Appeal organiser Mick Beresford and Joe Martin from the Mansfield branch presented the first poppy to deputy mayor Councillor Craig Whitby.

Last year, the Poppy Appeal in Mansfield raised more than £60,000.After the launch, collecting tins were being distributed around various Mansfield town centre venues.If anyone wishes to take a tin out to help collect funds, or would like a collecting tin for their premises, they should call in at the Poppy Shop which this year is at Three, Clumber Street.On Remembrance Sunday there will be the usual parade from the Civic Centre to St Peter's & St Paul's Church after the laying of wreaths and a short service.

Mick Beresford (left) with Joe Martin at the Poppy Appeal shop in Clumber Street, Mansfield.

The parade forms from 9.30am to 9.45am, with wreath layers to be in the Civic Centre mall for no later than 9.50am to be marshalled prior to wreath laying at 10am. Any veterans wishing to parade and march should form up behind the Regular/Reserve Army if present. If not, people should form up behind the Standard Party.

All veterans are welcome, whether they are members of the Royal British Legion or not.

On Armistace Day, there will be a short service held at the old Town Memorial on Carr Bank Park at 11am when the Last Post will be sounded and a two-minute silence observed. On the same day there will be a short ceremony held in The Four Seasons Centre in Mansfield where the Last Post will be sounded and a two-minute silence observed. All are welcome.