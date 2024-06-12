Poldark, stage hypnotist brings hilariously fun comedy to Nottingham this September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Poldark Show Presents El Mistico, featuring International Cabaret and Master Stage Hypnotist Poldark, in a never-before-seen show, bringing hilariously fun comedy hypnosis to Nottingham for one night only on Saturday September 7, 2024, as part of the UK tour.

El Mistico is mystical; a unique unforgettable performance; it’s mesmerising, it’s spellbinding, it’s a show that will literally blow your mind!

Poldark, the most sought-after hypnotist in the industry, will seize your attention. You choose how you enter the comedic world of hypnosis; as a spectator in the audience or as a volunteer on stage, to bring the entertainment to life! With unforgettable immersive experiences, demonstrations of hypnotic phenomena and hilariously fun comedy, you'll be transfixed by his amazing hypnotic powers.

Poldark said “creating a show to take around the UK has been really exciting. I want to bring the audience as close as I can, so they really feel like they are part of the entertainment and believe what they see, although still wonder how it happens.”

Poldark, Stage Hypnotist - El Mistico Tour 2024

El Mistico performs at the Nottingham Arts Theatre on Saturday September 7, 2024 and runs as part of a UK wide tour. With early bird prices from £19.80, tickets for El Mistico are being sold directly through the Art Centre website: nottingham-theatre.co.uk/NottinghamArtsTheatre.dll/Home.

Visit Poldark’s YouTube channel www.youtube.com/@PoldarkShow to view the tour promo show reel.