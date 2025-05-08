Plant treats for garden lovers at Southwell Minster

Organiser Martin Blow said: “The Spring Plant Hunters’ Fair at Southwell Minster is highly popular with garden lovers in the area all enjoying the chance to choose from thousands of plants lovingly grown by the specialist nurseries attending.

"This year we are coming in May for the first time and there will be a different range of plants available and it’s a great time to fill the gaps left by spring bulbs. There will be lots of flowering perennials and shrubs for instant colour plus plenty of later flowering plants to plant now for colour into the summer and beyond. Wildflowers, fruit trees, herbs, alpines, roses and peonies will also feature at the fair.

"The nursery folk are on hand to help, each with years of knowledge and experience, and full of helpful tips. There will also be a wonderful range of garden accessories available for those finishing touches.”

The spring plant fair takes place in the Palace Garden at Southwell Minster on Sunday, May 18. The £2 entry donation raises much needed funds for conservation projects at the Minster. The gates open at 11am and the fair closes at 4pm. Refreshments will be available. Dogs on leads are welcome. For full details and a list of nurseries attending, please see www.planthuntersfairs.co.uk