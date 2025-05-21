Paddington in Peru and Wicked join Selston Films in the Park

Summer is just around the corner and Ashfield District Council will be kicking it off with two blockbuster films in the park.

Selston Films in the Park will return on Saturday 21 June with two huge releases being shown on the big screen at Selston Country Park.

Families are invited to join the Council as it welcomes everyone’s favourite bear for the 2pm showing with Paddington in Peru. The untold story of the Witches of Oz will be shared at 6pm as Wicked will get film-lovers singing into the evening.

The event, organised by Out of the Box Events on behalf of Ashfield District Council, will also include acoustic acts playing in the bar area, inflatables, face painting and a bar.

Films in the Park is returning to Selston

It is the first event of Summer which will also see the return of the popular three-day Ashfield Show in August, Hucknall Fest and the Ashfield Food and Drink Festival.

Cllr Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “There is nothing better than sitting in the park, hopefully in the nice weather, and watching a good film. We put out a poll on Facebook to find out which films people wanted for this year’s Selston Films in the Park.

“I have to say they are excellent choices. This is a FREE event and just the first of a wonderful Summer of events for the people of Ashfield. Please come along and show it your support.

“We hope to hear everyone singing along with Wicked to end what promises to be a fun evening.”

This is a free event; no tickets or booking required - just bring your chairs, blankets, and snacks.