OneFest 2025: A groundbreaking celebration of art, culture and community

As the destination festival for extraordinary disabled-led, and inclusive work, OneFest returns in 2025 to deliver a spectacular line-up of exciting performances, bold artistic visions, and unmissable entertainment.

From 10–13 July, OneFest invites you to experience cutting-edge theatre, unforgettable live music, dazzling cabaret, and laugh-out-loud comedy.

With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, OneFest provides a welcoming space where audiences of all backgrounds can revel in the magic of live performance that celebrates diversity and artistic excellence.

OneFest’s ‘Party Under the Arches’, held at the Swan pub garden and hosted by YouTube sensation Charity Shop Sue, is a FREE Day Festival designed around the timings of day services and SEND colleges to enable learning disabled and autistic people to safely experience the thrill of the festival.

Party Under the Arches includes our annual protest parade ‘March for More’ that gives a much-needed voice and agency to a community who demand more.

With all other events priced at £5 or less, OneFest remains committed to ensuring that great art is accessible to everyone.

Don't miss the chance to be part of a festival experience like no other—where creativity knows no limits, and all voices are heard.

Book tickets at www.onefest.uk