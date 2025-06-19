NTU Mansfield site tours: Explore opportunities for your future

Nottingham Trent University (NTU) in Mansfield is inviting prospective students and current offer holders to join them for site tours on Friday, June 20 at 10am.

This is a unique opportunity to explore the hub and gain insight into life at NTU Mansfield from current students.

With options for those looking for education close to home, or considering a return to education or managing work or caring commitments, the site tours will give attendees the chance to learn more about options available at NTU Mansfield.

NTU Mansfield is renowned for its strong links with local industry and commitment to providing a practical, hands-on education. NTU Mansfield equips students with the skills and experiences needed to excel in their careers, while also providing a supportive and inclusive environment for personal growth.

"We are excited to welcome prospective students to take a look around our site," said Katie Kerry, Head of Operations at NTU Mansfield.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for individuals to explore our hub and hear directly from current students. We are committed to providing an exceptional learning experience, and we look forward to showing attendees how NTU Mansfield can help students achieve their academic and career goals."

Site visits are free to attend and open to anyone interested in exploring the possibilities of higher education at NTU Mansfield. Find out more and book at https://www.ntu.ac.uk/study-and-courses/open-days/campus-tours

Event Details: Date: Friday, June 20

Time: 10am

Location: NTU Mansfield, University Centre, Nottingham Road, Mansfield, NG18 5BH