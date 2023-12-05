NSPCC volunteers host Mansfield Christmas concert to raise vital funds for Childline

A musical festive treat organised by NSPCC volunteers will take place at Mansfield’s St Peter & St Paul's Church to help raise vital funds to support children and young people this Christmas.

The Christmas concert hosted by NSPCC Mansfield branch will take place on Friday, December 8, and will feature The Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band who will be entertaining guests from 7.30pm.

Guests can also look forward to wine and homemade nibbles, canapes and snacks during the concert’s interval. Tickets for adults can be purchased at the door for £15 and children under 12 can attend the concert for free. Money raised by the concert will be donated to Childline.

Tracey Davenport, NSPCC Mansfield Branch chair and volunteer, said:

“Our charity Christmas concert is open to all and promises to be an evening of great festive celebrations. So, please join us at the fabulous St Peter & St Paul's Church for a festive sing along that will raise funds for such an important cause.

“Christmas is a very hard time for some children and we need to fundraise in order to keep our Childline services running. Our phone lines will be staffed over the Christmas holiday by our trained volunteer counsellors and they will make a huge difference to children’s welfare, mental health and safety.”

The NSPCC Mansfield branch is a local committee made up of volunteers who hold social events throughout the year to fundraise money for the NSPCC and Childline.

Nottingham is the home to both the NSPCC’s Midlands Hub and Childline. Within the last year, Nottingham Childline alone has delivered over 13,350 counselling sessions to children and young people from across the country.

The Childline team in Nottingham are among an army of volunteers who are available to offer support and guidance to children and young people across the country every day of the year, even on Christmas Day.

Barbara Elsey, NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager for Nottinghamshire, said: “The NSPCC Mansfield committee are a team of real local heroes who do so much to help raise vital funds for the NSPCC and Childline. They are all committed volunteers and prove that people can make a difference.

“It will cost the NSPCC £4 for one of our trained volunteer counsellors to answer a child’s call to Childline this Christmas. So, every ticket bought will really help change the lives of children and young people during the festive season.”

Tickets for the Christmas concert are available from the NSPCC Mansfield committee members or at the door on the night. For more information email [email protected] or call 07850 616247.

Also this Christmas, the NSPCC is asking people in Nottinghamshire to dust off their walking boots and to get into the festive spirit by taking part in the charity’s Walk for Children on Friday, December 22.

Walk for Children is a sponsored 5km walk where families, friends and colleagues can get together on the longest night of the year to raise money to support the NSPCC and Childline this Christmas.