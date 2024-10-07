Notts music project up for big award ahead of album launch on World Mental Health Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Nottinghamshire based music project with mental health at its heart is up for a national award as it gears up for the fifth album launch on World Mental Health Day (10 October).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its fifth year, Circle of Light has made the shortlist for the Youth Music Outstanding Project Award. It’s one of just five projects shortlisted nationally with the winner to be revealed on 16 October.

Circle of Light launched five years ago working with a group of 30 young people facing mental health issues and barriers to entering the music industry. Working alongside professional musicians and producers, the young people create, record and perform original music culminating with a public performance on World Mental Health day each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youth-led project has seen the COL family grow with more than 150 young people, 30 mentors, live gigs, showcases and five albums to its name.

Circle of Light

COL co-ordinator Tiffany Holland said: “We are so pleased that COL has received an award nomination, and it’s about time too. COL has been forging the path for a youth-led creative industry since we began in 2019, and we’ve achieved some life changing things as a result.”

Young participants aged between 16 to 25 are given a creative environment to grow, collaborate and create. COL provides development opportunities and industry exposure for young musicians, producers, and aspiring industry professionals.

They also have the space to explore roles that contribute to the industry such as project producing, music videos and sound engineering, as well as becoming part of a nurturing creative community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COL co-ordinator Husna Khalid said: “COL is amazing! It’s too big to sum up in one word. The programme is informed and delivered by the young community allowing them to explore what they want within a safe space. There’s no direct structure so each participant takes what

they want and need from the project and each other. It allows them to learn in their own way, which is great for those who may struggle with traditional education.”

One of the youngest participants, Asia,16, joined this year and produced her own track for the first time, and said: “I like COL because the people are nice and you get to do stuff that you’re interested in. This year I helped make some songs.”

With its home at Nottingham’s Fisher Gate Point since 2020, COL now has a recording studio and a permanent creative space to host the album project each summer. The latest album features 12 tracks spanning genres from the pop and rap staples to the more eclectic black metal and even a ragtime track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The COL5 album launch show will take place on World Mental Health Day, Thursday 10 October, at Fisher Gate Point. It will be an exclusive showcase of new material created and performed by the young people, some of whom will be playing to an audience for the first time. Doors 6pm, Show 7pm. Register to secure a spot at https://www.col-uk.com/events

COL has also partnered with Rock School to provide certified educational pathways with seven young people taking up the free opportunity this year, following the certification of Fisher Gate as a Rock School London awards centre.

In recognition of the project’s impact, director Tricia Gardiner has also been invited to speak at the Music Mark Conference in November, to share the story of COL with music educators across the UK.

Tricia said: “I feel honoured to have been part of such an innovative project where I have witnessed young people actively contributing to decision making, delivery and project orientation. After five years of fun, music making and growth, Circle of Light is now managed by our young persons’ steering group who are responsible for all aspects of the programme including the delivery of our RSL qualifications. Our young people and practitioners are truly inspirational! Being nominated for Youth Music Outstanding Project is the icing on the cake for our incredible team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners of the Youth Music Awards will be revealed on Wednesday 16 Oct 2024 at Troxy, London.

The Youth Music Awards 2024, in association with Hal Leonard Europe, celebrates the most forward-thinking projects and people making, learning and earning in music. From artists and entrepreneurs to grassroots projects and young leaders, the event recognises an exciting range of trailblazers from across the scene.

To find out more, go to www.col-uk.com