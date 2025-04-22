Notts forest fires up celebrations after firm’s donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Nottinghamshire outdoor activity centre that has been enjoyed by thousands of scouts for decades has received a welcome financial boost from a global packaging firm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walesby Forest, a not-for-profit organisation established in 1938, is an international outdoor adventure activity centre set in 250 acres of Nottinghamshire forest.

The inclusive site, which works in partnership with the City of Nottingham Scouts, was named as the recipient of April’s charity donation by Colwick-based The Wilkins Group as part of the packaging giant’s ‘year of giving’ campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family-owned firm's 12-month campaign is championing a different Nottinghamshire charity each month during 2025 and making donations to lessen the impact of the current challenging economic climate.

The Wilkins Group’s Jolanta Meikle (left) with Justin Wilkins (right) handing over the cheque to Guy Laurie, CEO of Walesby Forest (centre).

Having already donated thousands of pounds to good causes across the city and county, including Green’s Windmill Trust in Sneinton, Papplewick Pumping Station in Ravenshead, and Stonebridge City Farm, this week staff at The Wilkins Group chose Walesby Forest to receive a £1,000 cheque having been inspired by the location's facilities, longevity and values.

Justin Wilkins, joint managing director at The Wilkins Group, which makes food packaging for many of the UK's leading brands, said: “We have been deeply inspired by how this remarkable non-profit organisation embraces and upholds the strong heritage of scouting values, mission, and purpose.

“It is a privilege to support them in such a worthwhile mission to bring outdoor activities and adventures to a multitude of visitor groups.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walesby Forest is an internationally renowned outdoor activity centre among Scouts and Guides. It is also open to the public, with its main visitors coming from schools, colleges, and universities.

The Wilkins Group’s Justin Wilkins (left) with Jolanta Meikle (right), handing over the cheque to Guy Laurie, CEO of Walesby Forest (centre)

Guy Laurie, CEO for Walesby Forest, said: “Huge thanks go to The Wilkins Group for its donation. We are the green lung for many young people in inner-city districts.

“As a not-for-profit organisation we offer bespoke and inclusive experiences aimed at educating our visitors in a fun and safe environment within the heart of the incredible Sherwood Forest in Robin Hood country.”

“This donation means a lot to us and such an amount goes a long way. It will allow us to offer subsidised places to between 200–300 young people for a weekend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity has over 30 adventure activities including outdoor climbing, kayaking, archery and air rifles, plus a range of accommodation and camping areas maintained and managed by dedicated staff, instructors and volunteers.

Walesby Forest prides itself of offering equal opportunities regardless of economic background.

Justin said: “We know times are hard for so many people and organisations across the country at the moment. With our roots in Nottinghamshire, we are taking the spirit of Robin Hood and spreading donations across the county throughout the year to worthy recipients.

“Our donation is helping to promote the development of young people, giving them the opportunity to learn new skills, gain life experiences and grow as individuals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wilkins Group announced its ‘year of giving' campaign in December. It kick-started the initiative with an innovative calendar and desk tidy that was sent to its customers.

Each month, the calendar highlights a different Nottinghamshire charity, outlining its work and why The Wilkins Group would be donating towards each cause.

The Wilkins Group is dedicated to improving its local community spaces and mitigating the environmental impact of industry. Creating packaging designs and innovations that aim to reduce and ultimately eradicate single-use plastics within the industry, it is already leading the way in alternatives such as board trays for food packaging, including the use of compostable materials, and 100 per cent plastic-free hangers.

The Wilkins Group produces food packaging for the likes of Pukka Pies, Pizza Express, Harrods and Cadbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also is credited with producing bespoke and award-winning items such as eco-friendly coat hangers and the iconic M&S light-up glitter gin bottles.

For more information on Walesby Forest and its facilities, visit Home - Walesby Forest | Walesby Forest.

For more information on The Wilkins Group, visit www.wilkins.co.uk.