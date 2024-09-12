Nottinghamshire National Garden Scheme open garden.

By Julie Davison
Contributor
Published 12th Sep 2024, 09:27 BST

160 Southwell Rd West, Mansfield, NG18 4HB open for National Garden Scheme on Sunday, September 15 from 1pm to 4.30pm.

The owners of this 1/3 acre garden moved from a much larger garden, and started this garden from scratch in spring 2018.

Their previous garden was heavy clay and the new one is sandy loam. This meant changing many things which they grow and how they grow them.

They have a range of growing environments including a woodland garden, a border designed to cope with sun, large island beds, a vegetable garden and a wide range of climbers growing up a variety of structures, many of them home made.

They have always enjoyed the challenge of finding and growing more unusual plants and their particular interests are Agapanthus, woodland plants including Trillium, plus fruit and vegetables.

Refreshments, plants for sale, wheelchair access and dog friendly.

