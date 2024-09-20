Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An independently run book fair returns to Mansfield for the second time this year.

Fiona Edwards, fair organiser explains: “For those who have not attended a book fair before and not sure what to expect, you could describe a book fair as a pop-up book shop, they vary in size, and all have independent sellers exhibiting a wide range of second-hand, vintage and antiquarian books for sale.”

With free parking, free admission and light refreshments available, there will be stalls covering a variety of subjects, including cookery, fiction, theology, art, and local interest. Some sellers may also bring along other printed material, including maps, prints and postcards. Prices can range from £3 to £300 and beyond depending on the title. If you are looking for something specific have a chat with a stall holder, they may be able to help you source it.

The Nottinghamshire Book Fair is on Sunday 6th October from 10am till 4pm at the Mansfield Bowling Club, Chesterfield Rd South, Mansfield, NG19 7AP. Further information can be found on the dedicated Facebook page NottinghamshireBookFair.