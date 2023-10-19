Nottinghamshire-based theatre company kick off 50th anniversary celebrations with Model Village tour

The model villagers have rebelled and the audience choose the ending in a playful new comedy written by Anita Sullivan and directed by Angharad Jones.

Performances include 19 October at Nonsuch Studios in Nottingham; 9 November at Clipstone Social Club and 10 November at The Vibrant Venue (former Methodist Church), Warsop

A subversive satire with a hint of surrealism, the new comedy from New Perspectives sees the miniature residents of a model village rebel against plans from a radical urban artist to update their charming 1930s landscape.

With the village in decline and visitor numbers low, the model-makers hope an update will put the attraction back on the tourist map. But they are brought eye-to-eye at a grassroots level with the residents of the waist-high houses who want to return to the halcyon days, and they must learn to collaborate across the divide. Model Village is the story of a community hankering for an idyllic past, asking if it’s possible to restore it or whether to embrace a bold new future. In the end, the audience will vote to decide on what the outcome will be.

New Perspectives are celebrating their 50th anniversary. Founded in Peterborough in 1973, New Perspectives was based at The Old Library, Mansfield, from 1985 – 2006 and has since been based in Basford. With a strong rural core, they are starting their anniversary season by touring Model Village to arts venues and village halls. In addition, they have just released their second podcast series, Where I Belong, pairing artists from two UNESCO cities of literature, Nottingham and Baghdad.

Writer Anita Sullivan said, “I grew up in a rural community and first encountered theatre in the village hall. I’m delighted to be turning that full circle with Model Village. It’s written with heart and playfulness. What is a model village today? What do the little people want? I hope you’ll sing along, vote for the village you want to see.”