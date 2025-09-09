Nottinghamshire attraction gears up to host heritage and nature festival

Adventures at Mill Waters is hosting the Little Festival of Heritage & Nature on Saturday.

Heritage and nature lovers are in for a treat when a Nottinghamshire tourist attraction plays host to a special festival packed with fun for all the family.

Adventures is hosting the Little Festival of Heritage & Nature at its picturesque Mill Waters base on the shore of King’s Mill Reservoir in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Saturday 13 September, between 11am-3pm.

The event, which has been organised as part of the nationwide Heritage Open Days initiative, features a variety of activities and attractions, including:

Live music.

Traditional craft stalls and outdoor games.

Robin Hood story trail.

Nature-based crafts for youngsters.

King’s Mill Reservoir Model Boat Club hosting their weekly sail.

There will also be guest appearances by legendary Nottinghamshire outlaw, Robin Hood, and his heroine, Lady Marian, who will be joined by all-action heroes Superman and Superwoman.

Visitors can also book a number of free activities – courtesy of Nottinghamshire County Council’s outdoor environmental education service, Notts Outdoors – including abseiling from the historic railway viaduct and boat trips on the reservoir.

They can also take advantage of a special discount offer from hosts Adventures, which is offering 15% off activities on the day. To get a discount, simply book online 30 minutes in advance of a session and use the code FEST15.

Pom Bhogal, the county council’s Head of Young People’s Service, says the festival will be a fantastic day out for visitors.

He said: “Adventures at Mill Waters is delighted to host the Little Festival of Heritage & Nature, adding to the experiences that make us a go to destination for local communities and visitors coming to Nottinghamshire.

“The festival has a fun-packed itinerary, and I am sure the attractions and activities will be extremely popular with families, groups, and individual visitors looking to make the most of their time with us at Adventures.

“We cannot wait to see everyone on the day and hopefully your day at Adventures will provide memories which will last a lifetime.”

Adventures at Mill Waters is operated and managed by Notts Outdoors and was launched last year as part of the county council’s commitment to improving health and wellbeing in Nottinghamshire’s communities, growing the economy, improving living standards and its tourism offer.

It boasts an array of high-flying attractions for thrill-seekers such as the High Trek Plus course, the Net Park, the 100-metre Zip Line Experience and The Drop, while a number of water-based activities have been introduced this summer.

For more information, contact the Adventures team by emailing [email protected] or via 0115 804 2663.

The Little Festival of Heritage & Nature is part of the Mill Waters Next Steps Project, which has been led by Ashfield District Council – with support from the county council – and funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

More information about the Heritage Open Day is available online