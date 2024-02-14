Nottingham’s National Ice Centre gearing up for its busiest time of year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year has special resonance as it’s the 40th anniversary of Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean winning their Olympic Gold with their spellbinding Bolero routine in Sarajevo. The Nottingham ice dancing pair trained at the old ice stadium and have returned many times to perform, coach and inspire the younger generations of elite skaters.

On February 14 1984, their performance to Ravel’s Bolero earned them perfect scores from all nine judges. It was the first time an ice dancing pair had ever received full marks in a skating competition and is a record that remains intact. One of the most-watched television events ever in the UK, 24 million people tuned in to see Torvill and Dean cement their position in history and put Nottingham onto the world stage.

Their legacy has helped ensure ice skating is truly alive and kicking in Nottingham. Extra staff have been drafted in to help everyone have a great time on the ice this February half term. The holiday timetable runs from Friday 9 February to Sunday 18 February and features fun sessions to get tiny tots on the ice - and 5s and under skate for free at every public session - to ensure the next generation have the chance to enjoy a fun accessible activity.

Half term at the National Ice Centre

National Ice Centre’s Kaylie Bickle, Operations Manager – Ice Sports, said: “We love seeing everyone coming to enjoy sessions over half term especially welcoming the younger ones who are taking their first steps onto the ice. There can be no better place in the whole world to learn to skate than in the home of Torvill and Dean, so take inspiration from the masters and come and have a go.”

Keen skaters can take advantage of a three day intensive of lessons - equivalent to 6 weeks of training - to get a jump start or take their level up a notch, with lots of learn to skate pathways to progress through the levels and potentially join the cohort of elite skaters training at the venue today.

As well as lots of public skating sessions open to all - including pushchairs on the ice - there are evening and daytime disco skate sessions with a live DJ and disco lights.

The Parents and Tots Teddy Bear’s Picnic is the perfect opportunity for little ones to build their confidence on the ice using the ice equipment for extra balance, along with storytime sessions in the ‘picnic area’ next to skate hire.

Youngsters enjoying the ice.

The Junior Ice Hockey Clinic is an action packed day of on ice activity and skills; fitness and agility and games.

The National Ice Centre is also running its popular holiday club from 12 to 16 February for 7-13 year olds. Each day has sporting activities, planned to enhance coordination, agility, and other skills ready to transfer onto the ice. Children will put all these into practice as staff help them learn some basic skating skills, designed to improve their experience of ice skating.