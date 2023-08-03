Nottingham's ball pit returns to the Victoria Centre with a pink twist

From Monday 14 August, families in Nottingham will have access to the full experience which includes a multi-coloured 5m x 5m ball pit ‘pool’, a Malibu-style pool area with Instagram-able inflatables, and a glitter shower perfect for selfies.

Situated on South Square near John Lewis and Next, Victoria Springs: Pool Party is free to attend, and is open every day from 11am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday, and 11am to 5pm on Sundays through to Sunday 3 September.

Optional donations are encouraged to the centre’s chosen charity, Hope Nottingham, with previous events raising over £23,000 for the charity which supports food banks in Nottingham.

Victoria Springs opens in Victoria Shopping Centre Monday 14 August.

News of the experience follows a successful series of events throughout 2022, including the Victoria Beach, Christmas Glow Room and the Wall of Fame, all created to celebrate the centre’s 50th birthday.

Over the years, the centre has also played host to a festive ball pit and a giant summer ball pit, both of which proved a hit with shoppers. This year however, pink is in season.

Commenting on this year’s experience, Nigel Wheatley, centre director at Victoria Centre, said:

“Summer is traditionally a time to make fun-filled, family memories in the sun, but unfortunately the British weather often has other plans. Like the rest of the world, we’ve been swept up in a summer of pink, and so shoppers will find themselves immersed in a vibrant, party-like atmosphere that’ll be sure to brighten their mood and the weather outside.

“We know it can be difficult to find fun and cost-effective activities to keep the kids entertained over the school holidays, so we wanted to give families and friends a summer that won’t break the bank. Drop in and spend your holidays with us.”

To book a slot in the ball pit, visit the booking page: Book Now