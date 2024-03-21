Nottingham Poetry Festival to reach out to communities across the county

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s Nottingham Poetry Festival is a supersized 10 days of blistering performances, open mics, workshops, panels and community events that will see people unite together across the city and county (7 June to 16 June 2024).

The annual celebration of words features headline shows from Linton Kwesi Johnson, Hollie McNish and Michael Pedersen, Luke Wright and Anthony Joseph with the full programme set to be released in April. Tickets are on sale now for these announced shows.

It’s the biggest and most ambitious programme lined up for this eighth year, under the direction a new creative director brought in for her experience of working in the community arts sector with a specific focus on the talent development of young artists, wellbeing and community events.

A number of community organisations are taking part in creative activities to bring new voices and perspectives to the festival. The groups include Nottingham Black Archive, the Young Carers Association, Big White Shed, First Story, Cultural Vibrations, City of Literature Youth Board, Young Producers and Kavya Rang.

The festival will also be working with Poets Off The Endz on their new work: Chapter 1, and Apples & Snakes on a wellbeing event with lots more to be announced. Working with one of the sponsors, It’s in Nottingham, there will also be a World Record attempt to create the longest outdoor poem.

Festival creative director Alma Solarte-Tobón said: “Community is at the heart of this festival. We have a fantastic core of poetry lovers who tell us how much they enjoy coming each year. Now we want to reach out to those who don’t know us. We all start our journey into poetry in different ways, but it’s something that can be accessible to everyone.

“Nottingham Poetry Festival will celebrate the city at a time when it’s more important than ever for our wellbeing to have pride in where we live and what we do, no matter what turmoil the city is facing.”

The community engagement will build on previous success which saw last year’s poetry festival engaging with 1,000 participants, as well as continuing to work closely with local partners to reach a broader audience, showcasing local artists alongside award winning poets, providing workshop opportunities in underrepresented communities, family

poetry activities, school engagement and artist and producer development.

Alex Flint, the CEO of It's in Nottingham – the city's business improvement district – commented on sponsoring the event.

He said: "As a UNESCO City of Literature, it is crucial that we support the city's arts sector with community events like this one. It celebrates not only our literary heritage but also helps to develop the future generation of talented young artists. The event contributes to the vibrancy of the city and creates an attraction for visitors to choose Nottingham as their destination.”

The festival founded by poet Henry Normal and Confetti CEO Craig Chettle MBE has become an integral part of Nottingham’s cultural offer, attracting audiences from all over the country.

Henry Normal will once again be embarking on his library tour around the Inspire libraries of Nottinghamshire County Council, shining a light on the vital role they play within the community. This comes at a time when Nottingham’s own library provision is under review, with fears some may close due to the budget cuts.

The 2023 event engaged with more than 3,000 people enjoying performances, creative activities, talks and workshops across the city’s pubs, bookshops, libraries, theatres and community venues.

The festival has been awarded National Lottery Project Funding by Arts Council England and is supported by It’s in Nottingham, NTU, Confetti Media Group and Castle Rock Brewery.