Nottingham Men Allowed – Pop Up Singing Project supporting Prostate Cancer UK

Pop Up Singing Projects have been such a massive success around the UK that the popular event hits Nottingham in 2024 as Nottingham Men Allowed.

Nottingham Men Allowed sets out to give around 40 or so local men the chance to get involved in singing whilst supporting Prostate Cancer UK and raising awareness, trying something new and giving something back to the community...YOU could be one of them!

There is everything to like! The learning of four great songs will take just six weeks in an informal city centre setting and you’ll build up and grow towards a fabulous live charity event held at the Marcus Garvey Centre in April 2024. You’ll learn to sing, meet new people, challenge yourself, perform live on stage and raise funds for charity.You don’t require previous experience, only the drive to push out of your comfort zone and give it a go... everyone takes the same path together!UK projects of this nature have previously been a tremendous positive experience for the men involved, with comments including:

“Amazing, I never thought in a million years I would ever sing in front of hundreds of people! The sense of achievement was amazing!”

NMA perform live in 6 weeks

“The whole experience was extremely rewarding and exciting. You get to see what your voice is really capable of and to share a few pints with a great bunch of guys from all walks of life, who you might not normally meet”.

“A really great experience, and you got the best out of us... brilliant!”“Our hard work paid off! Thanks for finding something in us that most didn’t know we had!”“Performing in front of an audience in a concert is amazing. I couldn’t recommend it highly enough!”

“A great bunch of men, at the start it was daunting, but it all came good!”

“When I saw the flyer, I jumped at the chance to get involved! I'd recently moved to the area and I was looking for a way to get involved in the community and start building a social group, and this was the perfect opportunity!”

Nottingham Men Allowed launches with two introductory sessions, so please sign up on either Tuesday 27th February or Tuesday 5th March, both sessions run 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Here you can have a free beer on us, meet the team and some of the other men involved. This is NOT an audition, it’s simply an opportunity to find out more about your voice and about the process.So...why not start your Nottingham Men Allowed journey now? Take on a fresh challenge, do something different, book a time slot today.

• INTRODUCTORY SESSIONS for Nottingham Men Allowed will be at The Canal House, Canal Street, Nottingham NG1 7EH on Tuesday 27th February or Tuesday 5th March (7.30pm to 9.30pm) and include a free beer, please register to receive your time slot.• REHEARSALS for Nottingham Men Allowed will also be at The Canal House as above from 7.30pm on the evenings of, 4th, 19th, 26th March, then 2nd, 9th and 16th April.