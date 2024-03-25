Nottingham Men Allowed: bursting into song for Prostate Cancer UK

Project Musical Director Ian Watts said: “We are absolutely delighted with the response to our call out for men to step out of their comfort zone and join us on this musical journey. I have been leading choirs for many years. I was genuinely surprised and moved by the commitment of the guys to the cause. Many had started practising the songs before the first rehearsal. Most have never sung in a choir before and can't read music but as you can tell from the clips on our Facebook page, the music, even after just one rehearsal sounds great. That and hearing from some of the volunteer singers about their own experiences of having had prostate cancer, made all the effort the team has put in to this project worthwhile.”