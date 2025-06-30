Nottingham date for UK's strongest men

By Michael Knowles
Contributor
Published 30th Jun 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 14:56 BST
On June 29 the Nottingham Motorpoint Arena saw titans compete for the UK strongest man final.

I was fortunate to attain a ticket to witness the strongest athletes put through their limits of endurance and strength. It was an endeavour I had wanted to see live for many years.

The timing of this event was uncanny just a few weeks after my vacation to Iceland, Reykjavik. A legend Jon Pall Sigmarsson, four time World's Strongest Man lived in Reykjavik. After his record-breaking feats of strength he used to yell "I'm a Viking" that resonated with fans worldwide.

Watching the eight finalist live and not on TV made it surreal. The disciplines of strength included the car max squat, tyre flip, incline log lift, deadlift ladder, and drayman barrel load.

UK Strongest Man Andrew Flynn with myself.placeholder image
UK Strongest Man Andrew Flynn with myself.

It was a close battle at the end with three in contention for the title. Andrew Flynn from England took the UK strongest man title with crowds giving rapturous applause . Having the chance to meet and chat with him after made it an experience to never forget.

Michael Knowles, Mansfield.

