North Notts Cat Rescue to host three Christmas Fairs
Please join us to help raise funds for North Notts Cat Rescue by attending our Christmas Fairs (12pm - 4pm):
Sunday 3rd December 2023 at Triple S Snooker and Social Club in Skegby, NG17 3ED. To view our list of stall holders, please click this link: Christmas Fair at Triple S
Sunday 10th December 2023 at The Dale Club in Jacksdale, NG16 5HR. To view our list of stall holders, please click this link:
Sunday 17th December 2023 at Summit Centre, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, NG17 7LL. To view our list of stall holders, please click this link:
We will have a large variety of small businesses in attendance: baby and children’s clothing, hair accessories, personalised handmade crafts, women’s fashion, crystals, wax melts, decoupage homeware and more!
We will have Ru Shays catering unit attending our Christmas Fair at Triple S with his famous pies and jacket potatoes.
The Dale Club and Summit Centre will be serving hot food such as burgers, jacket potatoes and more.
All of the venues will be serving refreshments such as: soft drinks, alcohol and hot drinks.
A tombola will be held with all proceeds being donated directly to North Notts Cat Rescue.