North Notts Cat Rescue to host their first Mother & Children’s Market

The event will take place on Sunday 7th April 2024 at The Triple S Snooker and Social Club, Mansfield Road, Skegby, NG17 3ED from 12pm - 4pm.

We have a variety of small businesses in attendance, all of which will be selling products especially tailored to women, mothers, babies and children.

In attendance we have:

North Notts Cat Rescue invited you to their Mother and Children’s Market.

Precious Angels Boutique

Eve’s Magical Jewellery

Little Whale Shark Handmade

Wellness in Colour

The Storykeeper by Kerrie

Becca’s Crochet

Miss FinleeCole Uk

The Lounge Room

Celestial Crystals

Helen’s Creations

My Creative Craft

Caz’s Beautiful Bodyshop

Tia’s Meltz

Ru Shay's will be providing the catering with a selection of homemade pies and jacket potatoes.

Refreshments can be purchased at the venue.