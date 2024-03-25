North Notts Cat Rescue to host their first Mother & Children’s Market

Fundraising volunteers Laura Goulden and Helen Tagg will be hosting North Notts Cat Rescue’s first ever Mother and Children’s Market.
By Laura GouldenContributor
Published 25th Mar 2024, 10:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event will take place on Sunday 7th April 2024 at The Triple S Snooker and Social Club, Mansfield Road, Skegby, NG17 3ED from 12pm - 4pm.

We have a variety of small businesses in attendance, all of which will be selling products especially tailored to women, mothers, babies and children.

In attendance we have:

North Notts Cat Rescue invited you to their Mother and Children’s Market.North Notts Cat Rescue invited you to their Mother and Children’s Market.
North Notts Cat Rescue invited you to their Mother and Children’s Market.
Most Popular
  • Precious Angels Boutique
  • Eve’s Magical Jewellery
  • Little Whale Shark Handmade
  • Wellness in Colour
  • The Storykeeper by Kerrie
  • Becca’s Crochet
  • Miss FinleeCole Uk
  • The Lounge Room
  • Celestial Crystals
  • Helen’s Creations
  • My Creative Craft
  • Caz’s Beautiful Bodyshop
  • Tia’s Meltz
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ru Shay's will be providing the catering with a selection of homemade pies and jacket potatoes.

Refreshments can be purchased at the venue.

A tombola will be held with all proceeds being donated directly to North Notts Cat Rescue.