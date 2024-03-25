North Notts Cat Rescue to host their first Mother & Children’s Market
Fundraising volunteers Laura Goulden and Helen Tagg will be hosting North Notts Cat Rescue’s first ever Mother and Children’s Market.
The event will take place on Sunday 7th April 2024 at The Triple S Snooker and Social Club, Mansfield Road, Skegby, NG17 3ED from 12pm - 4pm.
We have a variety of small businesses in attendance, all of which will be selling products especially tailored to women, mothers, babies and children.
In attendance we have:
- Precious Angels Boutique
- Eve’s Magical Jewellery
- Little Whale Shark Handmade
- Wellness in Colour
- The Storykeeper by Kerrie
- Becca’s Crochet
- Miss FinleeCole Uk
- The Lounge Room
- Celestial Crystals
- Helen’s Creations
- My Creative Craft
- Caz’s Beautiful Bodyshop
- Tia’s Meltz
Ru Shay's will be providing the catering with a selection of homemade pies and jacket potatoes.
Refreshments can be purchased at the venue.
A tombola will be held with all proceeds being donated directly to North Notts Cat Rescue.