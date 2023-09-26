News you can trust since 1952
North Notts Cat Rescue to host an Autumn Fair

Please join us to help raise funds for North Notts Cat Rescue by attending our Autumn Fair at The Venue at Eastwood (NG16 3HB) on Sunday 1st October 2023, 12pm - 4pm. We have a large variety of small businesses in attendance: baby and children’s products, women’s fashion and jewellery, bath & body products, crystals, handmade wooden gifts, cakes and more!A tombola will be held with all proceeds being donated directly to North Notts Cat Rescue.
By Laura GouldenContributor
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
https://fb.me/e/Ux3JfTMn

There will be a large variety of small businesses in attendance:

▪️Precious Angels Boutique

Laura Goulden and Helen Tagg are to host the event at The avenue at Eastwood. Laura Goulden and Helen Tagg are to host the event at The avenue at Eastwood.
▪️The Lounge Room

▪️Feeling Crafty

▪️New Beginnings Tarot Reading

▪️The Wee Cake Shop

▪️Wellness in Colour

▪️Amazing Beauty Oriflame

▪️Sonia’s Bibidi Bobbins

▪️Crystalmoon Magic

▪️Tracy’s Homemade Crafts

▪️Sally’s Pamperhut

▪️Avon with Mel

▪️The Storykeeper by Kerrie

▪️WHR Woodworks

▪️Bow Selector

▪️ElysseArts

▪️KJ Creations

▪️Christobelle

▪️Wicked Wicks

▪️Eve’s Magical Jewellery

Hot food and refreshments can be purchased at the venue.