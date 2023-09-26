North Notts Cat Rescue to host an Autumn Fair

Please join us to help raise funds for North Notts Cat Rescue by attending our Autumn Fair at The Venue at Eastwood (NG16 3HB) on Sunday 1st October 2023, 12pm - 4pm. We have a large variety of small businesses in attendance: baby and children’s products, women’s fashion and jewellery, bath & body products, crystals, handmade wooden gifts, cakes and more!A tombola will be held with all proceeds being donated directly to North Notts Cat Rescue.