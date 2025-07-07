Newstead Brass set for fireworks, proms and picnics!

There are two opportunities to hear Nottinghamshire’s finest brass band this weekend as Newstead Brass perform as part of the Ripley Music Festival on Saturday and Nottingham University’s Picnic in the Park on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Saturday, July 12th, Newstead Brass will close the entertainment at the Party in the Park on the mainstage of the Ripley Music Festival. There will be live music in Crossley Park (parking and entrance from Cromford Road, DE5 3FT) from 1pm before Newstead brass perform from around 8.30 pm with a selection of music celebrating popular music icons before celebrating some of the ‘Best of British’ and the anniversaries of VE and VJ Day this year with some of the rousing tunes from ‘last night of the proms’. The evening ends with a Firework Finale with live accompaniment as the band play ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ and Walton’s ‘Crown Imperial’.

Admission is FREE, but the audience should bring their own chairs / blankets to sit on and picnics are encouraged. There will be buckets collecting donations towards the cost of the event and wider festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A band spokesman commented, “The Ripley Music Festival is a highlight of the band’s calendar for players and audiences and our Musical Director Martin Heartfield has prepared a special programme including music by Abba, the Beatles, Judy Garland, Lionel Ritchie,and Queen. Barring your dancing shoes and voices for a brass fuelled party night!”

Newstead Brass accompany the festival fireworks

The following day sees the band play for the annual Picnic in the Park at Nottingham University on Sunday July 13th from 12 noon. There are activities for all the family whilst listening to the band and exploring the Millenium Garden. Set your Sat Nav to NG7 2RD and follow the ‘Event’ signs on campus.