Newstead Brass over the Moon to play under the Earth!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newstead Brass are set to mark April 2025 as Earth month with a spectacular concert sharing the stage of Mansfield’s Palace Theatre with ‘Gaia’, a breath-taking seven-metre replica of Earth, created by renowned artist Luke Jerram.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gaia presents a unique and awe-inspiring perspective of our planet. The stunning, rotating, sculpture showcases the Earth's continents and oceans, illuminated by subtle lighting that emphasizes both the beauty and fragility of our home.

This special performance on Saturday April 26th (7.30 pm) will blend live brass music with the striking visuals of the installation, leading a journey through space and time to celebrate the world we live in and our interconnectivity with the planet and each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme will open with the music from ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ (Richard Strauss) and also feature ‘Balkan Dance’ (Etienne Crausaz), ‘Earth Song’ (Frank Ticheli, arr Jonathan Bates), ‘Let There Be Light’ (Steven Ponsford), ‘Living Power’ (Tom Davoran) , ‘Starburst’ (Dan Price) and excerpts from ‘Windows of the World’ (Peter Graham) as well as arrangements by Reid Gilje, Philip Harper, Jacob Vilhelm Larsen and others.

Newstead Brass on their previous Mansfield Palace Theatre appearance

Band secretary Mike Allcock commented: “After marking our 50th Anniversary at the Mansfield Palace Theatre last year we were delighted when we were invited to perform in this special event whilst Luke Jerram’s fantastic sculpture is on display in the Theatre. Musical director Martin Heartfield has chosen an entertaining but accessible programme of music to take us on a musical journey around the earth and beyond, reflecting on the environment, peace and unity and we’re really looking forward to taking the Palace stage once again.“

Tickets cost £14 and can be booked online at

https:/­/­ www.mansfield.gov.uk/­palacetheatre/­events/­event/­4269/­newstead-brass-under-the-earth or by calling the theatre box office on 01623 463133