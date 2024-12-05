Newstead Brass Christmas showcase celebrates successful year

Nottinghamshire’s leading brass band are bringing their ‘Christmas Showcase’ to St Wilfrid's Church in Kirkby in Ashfield on Saturday December 14th commencing at 6 pm.

Newstead Brass and Musical Director Martin Heartfield are promising “a magical evening of brass, carols and festive cheer”

As well as concerts across the East Midlands including Ripley Music Festival and Mansfield’s Palace Theatre, success on the contest platform has promoted the band into the world’s top 40 brass bands on www.brassstats.com.

The band took first place at the North East Midlands and North West Open championships, runners up at the Wychavon Festival of Brass and Royal Birmingham Conservatoires’s Constest with 4th place at the Leicestershire Open and 5th at the midland Championships, there have also been special awards for the horn and percussion sections.

Newstead Brass are ready to entertain this festive season!

The trophies Newstead Brass have won this year will be on display at the ‘Christmas Showcase’ concert which will also include the inaugural presentation of awards for the MDs’ player and section of the year.

Tickets cost £10 and can be booked online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/newstead-brass or reserved by texting 07914 529936. Any unsold tickets will be available for purchase on the door.