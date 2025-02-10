Newgate Lodge care home launches community café to build connections and support older adults in Mansfield

Newgate Lodge Care Home is delighted to announce the launch of its brand-new Community Café, a welcoming space designed to bring together older adults, families and caregivers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The café will provide a warm and friendly environment where visitors can enjoy complimentary tea, coffee and cake, the opportunity to build new connections, make new friendships and engage with the local community.

The Community Café will be held every third Thursday of the month, from 2pm to 4pm with the first session taking place on Thursday February 20 at Newgate Lodge Care Home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aman Lidder, Head of Operations at Lidder Care, added, “This initiative isn’t just about providing a cup of coffee; it’s about bringing the community into the home, ensuring those who may feel isolated or lonely, have a welcoming space to connect with others.”

Carer pours tea for resident at Newgate Lodge Care Home.

“By opening our doors we’re helping to bridge the gap between our residents and the wider community, breaking down barriers and fostering a sense of belonging.”

Clive Joll, whose wife Sandy resides at Newgate Lodge Care Home and is also an honorary member of the Mansfield Rotary Club, praised this initiative, calling it "brilliant." He added, “As a family member, I’m so pleased to welcome the new community café at Newgate Lodge. It’s such a wonderful idea to bring people together, not just for the residents, but for families too.”

“It really helps break down the walls between the care home and the wider community. It strengthens those community ties and helps combat the isolation that so many older adults face. It’s a space where everyone can connect, share experiences, and feel supported.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative reflects Newgate Lodge’s ongoing commitment to fostering community engagement and supporting older adults and their families.

Whether seeking companionship, information, or simply a cup of tea and a chat, everyone is welcome to attend.