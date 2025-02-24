New volunteering opportunities with Southwell Music Festival
The full programme for Southwell Music Festival 2025 will be announced soon, with the free Festival Launch Concert taking place at Southwell Minster taking place on Friday 16 May.
Would you like to join the volunteer team that makes Southwell Music Festival happen?
The Festival is recruiting for several key volunteer roles, as well as hosts to provide accommodation for visiting musicians and drivers to transport musicians to and from the stations in Newark.If you love working with people, are interested in music and the arts and are organised and reliable, the Festival team would like to hear from you.
As a volunteer, you will have the opportunity to discover more about what it takes to produce a music festival, meet new people and gain valuable skills. Job share opportunities are available, depending on time available and individual skill sets.
More details about the roles and how to apply are on the Southwell Music Festival website: https://www.southwellmusicfestival.com/2025/01/get-involved-volunteering-opportunities-at-southwell-music-festival-2025/
There will also be the opportunity to meet the Festival team and find out more about being a volunteer at a drop-in Volunteer Morning, taking place at Southwell Library on Saturday 29 March from 10am – 12pm.