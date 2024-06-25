New ticket prices for Sherwood Forest outdoor theatre show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ticket prices for an outdoor theatre show at Sherwood Forest this week have been reduced.

This Is My Theatre bring their innovative adaptation of the cinema classic The Wonderful Wizard of Oz to the RSPB reserve at Edwinstowe on Thursday 27th June (6.30pm).

L. Frank Baum’s story is the tale of Dorothy who, along with her faithful dog Toto, is caught in a storm and transported to the magical world of Oz.

There she meets three curious companions – The Scarecrow, the Cowardly Lion and the Tin Man – to embark on a journey along the Yellow Brick Road to find the Wizard of Oz and help Dorothy to return home to Kansas.

This Is My Theatre are bringing their stage version of the Wonderful Wizard of Oz to Sherwood Forest

They encounter peril along the way, including a wicked witch determined to steal Dorothy’s precious ruby slippers…

Ticket prices for the show are now (including booking fee):

· £17 adult (£13.80 for RSPB members)

· £9 children (£7.40 for RSPB members)

Parking is included in the price of the ticket. The Visitor Centre café will be open for refreshments during the performance.

It promises to be a wonderful summer evening of theatrical entertainment in Robin Hood’s Forest.