New spring Plant Hunters’ Fair at Thoresby Park on Sunday 16th March

Plant Hunters’ Fair come to Thoresby Park for a brand new free to enter spring plant fair on Sunday 16th March. This is in addition to their popular summer plant fair.

Organiser Martin Blow said “Spring is upon us and now is the time to perk up your plots and beautify your borders. We are thrilled to announce our new spring plant fair at this lovely venue in the heart of Nottinghamshire. Hot on the heals of our very successful plant fair here in the summer we are expecting the spring fair here to be just as popular with garden lovers from the area.”

“Visiting the plant fair offers a great opportunity to kick-start your gardening year with quality plants and gardening accessories from a brilliant line-up of over 25 specialist plant nurseries and garden accessories from near and far. These wonderful specialist plant nurseries and artisans will be offering a tremendous variety of plants and gardening accessories. There will be lots and lots of flowering bulbs, perennials and shrubs for instant colour, plus plenty of later flowering plants to plant now for colour into the summer and beyond. Wildflowers, herbs, alpines, woodland plants, roses and clematis will also feature at the fair. Now's the time to think ahead and plan that dream border for your garden.”

Thoresby Park has so much to offer, the extensive grounds cover over 1000 acres of rich unspoilt English countryside with plenty of space to enjoy a nice walk or a picnic. In the Victorian Courtyard there are working crafts people, shops, licensed restaurant and coffee shop.

The spring plant fair takes place on Sunday 16th March. The gates open at 10am and the fair closes at 4pm. Free entry to the plant fair & country park (normal car parking charges apply). Dogs on leads welcome. For full details of this event and a list of nurseries attending please see www.planthuntersfairs.co.uk