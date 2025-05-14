New Boccia club launches in Mansfield

By Sasha Benfield
Contributor
Published 14th May 2025, 11:25 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 12:36 BST
Boccia clubs have launched at Oak Tree Leisure Centre and Warsop Health Hub, offering an exciting and inclusive opportunity for individuals of all abilities to participate in the sport.

Boccia is a target ball sport that tests both muscle control and accuracy. Played from a seated position, players propel balls towards a white target ball (the jack), aiming to land as close as possible. It’s an ideal sport for wheelchair users.

Oak Tree Leisure Centre’s sessions take place every Monday at 11am and Warsop Health Hub’s run every Thursday at 12.15pm.

Carolyn Hallam, Health and Wellbeing Manager, for More Leisure Community Trust (MLCT), which manages both facilities, said:

Boccia in Mansfieldplaceholder image
Boccia in Mansfield

“The first few sessions of our Boccia clubs have been a great success and showcased the welcoming and inclusive nature of the club, with players of all abilities joining in the fun.

“Anyone is welcome to join, whether you are looking to get active, meet new people, or try out a new sport. Sessions are open to everyone, and the club aims to create a supportive and friendly environment for all participants.”

Boccia is played indoors on a court roughly the same size as a badminton court and can be competed in as an individual, in pairs, or as a team.

To find out more information or book onto a session, visit the MLCT website: Mansfield | More Leisure Community Trust

Warsop Health Hub, Oak Tree Leisure Centre, Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre and Water Meadows Fitness & Swimming Complex are operated by More Leisure Community Trust, in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of Mansfield District Council.

