New artisan market launches at Portland Square

By Jessie Perkins
Contributor
Published 15th Sep 2025, 15:49 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 16:00 BST
A brand-new Food & Makers Market is launching at the recently refurbished Portland Square this September.

The market will officially open on Saturday, September 20 from 9am, marking a vibrant new chapter for the town centre. Featuring a diverse mix of traders, visitors can expect delicious street food, handmade gifts, local crafts, and much more.

The Food & Makers Market will operate on the first and third Saturday of each month, offering residents and visitors a regular opportunity to shop local, support independent businesses, and enjoy the community atmosphere in the heart of Sutton.

This initiative is part of Ashfield District Council’s ongoing commitment to revitalising town centres and creating engaging public spaces. This market will run alongside the regular Monday market in Sutton that will soon be moving to its new location on Fox Street.

New Food and Makers Market. Photo: Ashfield District Councilplaceholder image
New Food and Makers Market. Photo: Ashfield District Council

Traders at the first market include:

  • Skin Solace –skin care
  • Pakora Kitchen – Indian food
  • DK Plants – plants
  • Crystal Candy – jewellery
  • Limone Jewellery
  • Shola and Spice– Asian street food
  • The Sweet House Bakery Nottingham - baked goods
  • De One Kitchen– Nigerian street food
  • Baked Buns Official – assorted cinnamon buns
  • Loki’s Larder – dog treats

Councillor Chris Huskinson, Executive Lead for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing at Ashfield District Council said: “We’re thrilled to welcome a new artisan market into Sutton with the launch of the Food & Makers Market on Saturday.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity to support local traders and bring more people into Sutton town centre. We encourage everyone to come along and experience the buzz for themselves.”

For more information, visit ashfield.gov.uk/markets or follow @hello_marketplaces on social media.

