Mr Blobby, Bodger & Badger, CBeebies' Maddie Moate and Iconic Dance Act Announced for Gloworm

Two iconic names with cult status, Mr Blobby and Bodger and Badger Official, are sure to bring some mayhem to the festival where they will be out and about to meet their unsuspecting audience. Who can forget Mr Blobby’s wrestling debut at last year’s festival!

Mr Blobby came to fame on the BBC show Noel's House Party back in 1992. Presented by Noel Edmonds, the pair would hoax celebrities that Blobby was a popular children’s television character filming an episode about their particular line of work. The ensuing chaos ended up making the giant bright pink yellow spotty bow-tie-wearing Mr Blobby an overnight sensation.

The capers of odd-job man Simon Bodger and the mashed potato-loving Badger quickly became a CBBC staple, and they’re still loved by those who remember the pair fondly from their own childhood. Their continuing cult popularity shows little sign of abating, and has even led to a tour of universities and an appearance at Glastonbury earlier this year.

Main stage and crowd at 2023 Gloworm Festival

Maddie Moate is best known for her show on CBeebies “Maddie’s Do You Know? ” where viewers can learn new things with the BAFTA-winning presenter as she explores the world and discovers how stuff works. Passionate about science, wildlife, and travel, Maddie is one of the most popular children’s TV presenters on air today and her live stage show is sure to be a hit on Saturday.

Playmobil, the renowned global toy brand, is once again returning to Gloworm as the headline sponsor. As Playmobil marks its 50th birthday next year, its involvement at the festival promises to be an unforgettable experience. The festival will feature a dedicated Playmobil Play Zone, where children and parents can immerse themselves in a world of fun, interactive play, and explore the latest Playmobil toys. There will also be the chance for children to meet their favourite Playmobil characters and take home a little piece of Playmobil magic with exclusive festival giveaways.

Coming back due to popular demand are 90s dance act sensation N-Trance taking to the main stage on Saturday evening playing all their hits from their European hit songs "Set You Free" and "Electronic Pleasure" to their covers of 70s disco classics "Stayin' Alive", "D.I.S.C.O.", "Shake Ya Body", and "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?”. They were a huge hit with the audience when they performed at Gloworm in 2021.

Also on Saturday will be a full on girl power moment when the five talented girls that make up Spice World The Tribute will bring the world's biggest girl band to life like you have never seen before. The tunes continue on Sunday with Noasis bringing the 90s Madchester vibe to Gloworm; and 1990s star Lolly playing all her 90s hits including the cover of Toni Basil’s “Hey Mickey”, “Viva la Radio”, and “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”.

Mr Blobby at 2023 Gloworm Festival

Completing the fantastic three days of entertainment will be Taylor Swift Tribute with a fun energetic show that gets all the audience involved and has everyone singing along and ‘Shaking it off’ to all of Taylor Swift’s hits.

Getting the party started on the opening Friday night will be Fatboy Tim, paying affectionate tribute to the ultimate party DJ Norman Cook. Incredible is the only word to describe Tim - not only does he look like Norman, perform like Norman and generally misbehave on stage like Norman, but he is a totally world-class DJ act in his own right.

Gloworm is an action-packed three days of all-inclusive family entertainment including workshops, character shows, meet and greets, circus performances, a forest school and a modern farm. All the popular festival zones will be back including Tiny Tots, The Village Green, The Beach, The Great Outdoors, The Hive and the Fairground. What makes this festival extra special is all the entertainment is included in the ticket cost so there are no hidden extras, with even all the fairground rides remaining free up until 5pm daily.

This year will also see the introduction of a range of adrenaline-fuelled activities and family-friendly fun, both on and off the water, available at Holme Pierrepont which Gloworm attendees will be able to enjoy as part of the all-inclusive experience.

Festival director Richard Walpole said: “We want everyone to have the best time when they come to Gloworm which is why we make sure all the entertainment and activities are free. It’s something our families tell us they really appreciate as they can relax once they’re here knowing they can say yes to everything without worrying about hidden costs. It’s what sets Gloworm apart from the competition and this coming year, we’ve got even more in store!”

The new festival location at Holme Pierrepont just outside Nottingham city centre is easily accessible by public transport with a dedicated bus route direct to the festival. Car parking should be booked directly with Holme Pierrepont, all details can be found on the website.

Camping, glamping, bell tents and lodges are on offer, along with Tier 2 day and weekend tickets. The campsite opens at 2pm Friday 16 August with entertainment for overnight visitors on site from 5pm-10pm. Day visitors are able to gain access from 10am to 10pm on Saturday 17 August and Sunday 18 August. Each pitch includes one car parking space. All other parking must be booked directly with Holme Pierrepont. Details can be found on the website.

Day tickets: Adult £40; Child £30 (2-15, under 2’s free); Family £130.

Weekend tickets no camping: Adult £75; Child £55; Family £250.

3-night festival camping packages are available, at varying prices.

For more information, go to www.glowormfestival.co.uk