Move more in 2024: free Easter egg hunt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BTST - Osteopathy & Sports Massage Clinic & Academy in Edwinstowe are running a unique Easter egg hunt from Thursday 28 March to 14 April

Participants will take selfies in front of Easter egg cards dotted around the village, posting them online to help promote the numerous businesses in Edwinstowe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some will challenge them to do quick physical activities, some to just pull a face to match the emoji, and rearrange the letters on these emoji eggs to make a simple word.

Join in BTSTs Easter egg trail - what better way to keep families entertained for free

One golden egg encourages people to download the free what3words app and find the location.

Find all eggs and fetch a chocolate prize from the clinic 12-7pm weekdays,

This event will help all local businesses by increasing footfall in Edwinstowe, get people moving more before enjoying an Easter treat.