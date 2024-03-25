Move more in 2024: free Easter egg hunt
and live on Freeview channel 276
BTST - Osteopathy & Sports Massage Clinic & Academy in Edwinstowe are running a unique Easter egg hunt from Thursday 28 March to 14 April
Participants will take selfies in front of Easter egg cards dotted around the village, posting them online to help promote the numerous businesses in Edwinstowe.
Some will challenge them to do quick physical activities, some to just pull a face to match the emoji, and rearrange the letters on these emoji eggs to make a simple word.
One golden egg encourages people to download the free what3words app and find the location.
Find all eggs and fetch a chocolate prize from the clinic 12-7pm weekdays,
This event will help all local businesses by increasing footfall in Edwinstowe, get people moving more before enjoying an Easter treat.
Let's get Edwinstowe moving! Can you crack it?