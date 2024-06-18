Midsummer Concert Date for pair who met over Beer & Carols

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two local music organisations that met over Beer & Carols in Ruddington last December are meeting up for a midsummer concert date this Saturday, 22nd June, at St Peter’s Church in Ruddington with a 7pm start.

Newstead Brass and the Ruddington Community Choir shared the stage for a Beer & Carols night to open the popular Ruddington Village Christmas concert late in 2023 and enjoyed each other’s company so much they wanted to come together for a concert in the town.

‘Midsummer Music’ will see the two groups share the stage again, with a wide variety of music to showcase their vocal and instrumental skills. Popular chart songs from the last 50 years (Abba, Beach Boys and Spice Girls) will mix with the best of the West End and Broadway, Ratpack favourites and silver screen classics (Jungle Book, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) as well as a 16th Century canon and a little bit of acid jazz!

Tickets cost £10 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/newstead-brass or reserved by emailing [email protected], texting 07438 627258 or can be bought at the door. .Proceeds from the concert will support the activities of the band and choir.

Newstead Brass formal