Meet the Holocaust Survivor: Hedi Argent MBE

By Emma Draycott
Contributor
Published 7th Jul 2025, 02:09 BST
Meet the Holocaust Survivor: Hedi Argent MBE Thursday 21st August 13:00 - 14:30

Hedi came to Britain as a refugee from Austria, escaping Nazi persecution. Hedi’s talk explores many themes such as: friendship, becoming a refugee as a child, and how we can support modern day refugees in the present.

About Us

The National Holocaust Museum has two permanent Museum exhibitions including our The Holocaust exhibition and, ‘The Journey’ which re-opened 2025 after a £2m upgrade supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Suitable for children aged 9+ The Journey traces the steps of a 10-year-old German Jewish boy on a journey from his happy childhood in 1938 Berlin, to a new life in England on a Kindertransport rescue train. The Museum also has beautiful memorial gardens and a coffeeshop serving light lunches and sweet treats.

The National Holocaust Museum: The Holocaust Exhibitionplaceholder image
The National Holocaust Museum: The Holocaust Exhibition

Details

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Admission costs - £10 adult, £9 concession, Children 8-16 £7.50, Family £30.
  • General admission tickets valid for one year of unlimited return visits.
  • Special event tickets an additional £5pp or £3.50 per child

Book now to join Hedi Argent MBE Thursday 21st August13:00 - 14:30

https://www.holocaust.org.uk/Event/meet-the-holocaust-survivor-hedi-argent-mbe

Summer 2025 full events schedule: https://www.holocaust.org.uk/whats-on

Related topics:BritainMuseumBerlin
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice