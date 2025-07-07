Meet the Holocaust Survivor: Hedi Argent MBE Thursday 21st August 13:00 - 14:30

Hedi came to Britain as a refugee from Austria, escaping Nazi persecution. Hedi’s talk explores many themes such as: friendship, becoming a refugee as a child, and how we can support modern day refugees in the present.

The National Holocaust Museum has two permanent Museum exhibitions including our The Holocaust exhibition and, ‘The Journey’ which re-opened 2025 after a £2m upgrade supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Suitable for children aged 9+ The Journey traces the steps of a 10-year-old German Jewish boy on a journey from his happy childhood in 1938 Berlin, to a new life in England on a Kindertransport rescue train. The Museum also has beautiful memorial gardens and a coffeeshop serving light lunches and sweet treats.