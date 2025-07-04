Meet Holocaust Survivor: Simon Winston BEM

Q&A with Holocaust Survivor Simon Winston on Sunday 20th July from 13:00 - 14:30. We will be showing a short film about his experience followed by an opportunity to ask him questions.

What’s it like to be forced to hide from the Nazis in a pigsty as a child? To have your life saved by a scrubbing brush? And eventually, to become a Nottingham Forest supporter in a wonderful new country he is proud to call home?

Simon Winston tells his story.

Book now to hear Simon’s powerful story, to ask him questions and to see the poignant sculpture dedicated in our beautiful gardens to Simon’s hidden childhood.

Simon Winston BEM

About Us

The National Holocaust Museum has two permanent Museum exhibitions including our The Holocaust exhibition and, ‘The Journey’ which re-opened 2025 after a £2m upgrade supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Suitable for children aged 9+ The Journey traces the steps of a 10-year-old German Jewish boy on a journey from his happy childhood in 1938 Berlin, to a new life in England on a Kindertransport rescue train. The Museum also has beautiful memorial gardens and a coffeeshop serving light lunches and sweet treats.

Details

Admission costs - £10 adult, £9 concession, Children 8-16 £7.50, Family £30.

General admission tickets valid for one year of unlimited return visits.

Special event tickets an additional £5pp or £3.50 per child

The National Holocaust Museum: The Journey Exhibition

Book now to meet Simon Winston 20th July 2025, 1:00pm – 2:300pm:

Summer 2025 full events schedule: