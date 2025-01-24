Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The £1 million facility opened in November 2024 and has been a massive success with the locals, making it a welcome addition to the town.

The new centre is the perfect place to keep those New Year's resolutions on track while socialising with other new players – the WPA prides itself on catering to all ages and skill levels.

Also, as part of the affiliation with Mansfield Town FC, Stags season ticket holders can play for free at selected times throughout February. *

A range of playing options are available, including coaching, social mix-ins, coffee mornings, competitive games, entire court hire, children’s free sessions, and more.

John Radford, Mansfield Town Owner, playing Padel at the site.

Padel is a sport that is a self-described hybrid of squash and tennis.

The smaller courts and use of the walls resemble squash, while the balls and net are similar to those on a tennis court.

Speaking at a social mix-in session, one player said: “I have driven 30 minutes from Nottingham to get here today as there is a real lack of high-quality courts near me.

Opened in late November 2024, Mansfield's Padel centre.

“It's great to see the variety in ages that have come to try it out.”

Another player spoke about the centre's popularity since it opened: “You have to get your slots booked in quick, as there is a real demand to play.

“Hopefully, that could mean more courts will be added in the future.”

Since 2020, Padel has seen a meteoric rise in the UK, with celebrities such as Stormzy and Jason Manford opening up their facilities and other star names like David Beckham, Andy Murray, Serena Williams, and Peter Crouch reportedly avid fans of the game.

Mansfield’s Padel Centre is located on Quarry Lane, left of the One Call Stadium, and is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.