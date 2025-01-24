Mansfield Town Film Festival seeks selection jury members for 2025 edition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Are you passionate about film? Do you have an eye for storytelling and a love for discovering new talent? Mansfield Town Film Festival (MTFF) is calling on film enthusiasts from all backgrounds to join our selection jury for the 2025 edition of the festival.

MTFF has quickly become a cornerstone of the arts in Mansfield and beyond, celebrating bold and grounded storytelling from working-class voices and championing films that resonate deeply with audiences.

Our 2024 festival saw over 100 films from across the globe, including shorts, documentaries, and experimental works, all united by a shared commitment to authentic and powerful storytelling.

Each year, we build a diverse and engaging programme that showcases emerging talent and amplifies stories that might otherwise go unheard.

Film festivals are a great opportunity for filmmakers to network and meet other creatives.

By joining our selection jury, you’ll have the opportunity to help shape this programme, ensuring that MTFF25 is our most exciting and impactful year yet.

Ciaran Shea, Assistant Festival Director, said: "Being part of the selection jury is such a rewarding experience.

“It’s an opportunity to dive into a wide range of creative storytelling and play an active role in shining a spotlight on emerging voices from all over the world.

“We’re looking for people who are as passionate about film as we are, and who want to help us celebrate stories that resonate deeply with audiences."

BAFTA-winner Ken Loach opened the inaugural Mansfield Town Film Festival in 2023.

Whether you’re an experienced cinephile or simply someone with a keen interest in film, your voice matters.

Mansfield Town Film Festival is built on collaboration and inclusivity, and we welcome applicants from all backgrounds, experiences, and abilities.

Why Join the Jury?

Help shape a festival programme that celebrates bold, diverse, and grounded storytelling.

Gain an insider’s perspective on the filmmaking process and discover exciting new talent.

Be part of a growing cultural event that is putting Mansfield on the cinematic map.

To apply, simply fill out the Google Form here: docs.google.com/forms

Don’t miss the chance to be part of something truly special and help us uncover the next wave of cinematic gems for MTFF25!