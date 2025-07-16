Mansfield Town FC Community Trust launches neuro walking football classes for summer
People living with neurological conditions, such as Parkinson’s, in Mansfield and surrounding areas of Nottinghamshire are being invited to try a free walking football class from Mansfield Town FC Community Trust.
Where: Mansfield Town Football Club, One Call Stadium, Quarry Lane, Mansfield, NG18 5DA
When: Sessions are available every Wednesday from 3pm to 4pm in July, August and September
Cost: free
Supported by Parkinson’s UK and the English Football League (EFL) in the Community, the new sessions are designed to be a fun and friendly way for local people living with Parkinson’s or similar neurological conditions to get active.
Experienced coaches are on hand to offer specially designed training drills and matches for all ages and abilities with a long term health condition.
No previous experience of walking football is required, and carers and relatives are also welcome to watch or join in. It is recommended to wear comfortable activewear and footwear for playing football and to bring a bottle of water.
How walking football can help people with neurological conditions
Walking football can have many benefits for people living with neurological, or long term health conditions, including:
- Better balance and coordination
- Reduced risk of freezing and falls
- Better cardiovascular health
- Better energy levels and improved sleep patterns
- Improved strength
- More social interactions
- Improved wellbeing and mental health
To find out more about the new walking football sessions, contact [email protected] or call 07719 203 130.