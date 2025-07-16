Mansfield Town FC Community Trust launches neuro walking football classes for summer

People living with neurological conditions in Nottinghamshire are being encouraged to try a free walking football class which is aiming to help more local communities get active for summer.

People living with neurological conditions, such as Parkinson’s, in Mansfield and surrounding areas of Nottinghamshire are being invited to try a free walking football class from Mansfield Town FC Community Trust.

Where: Mansfield Town Football Club, One Call Stadium, Quarry Lane, Mansfield, NG18 5DA

When: Sessions are available every Wednesday from 3pm to 4pm in July, August and September

Walking football is a fun, social and accessible way to get active with a neurological condition

Cost: free

Supported by Parkinson’s UK and the English Football League (EFL) in the Community, the new sessions are designed to be a fun and friendly way for local people living with Parkinson’s or similar neurological conditions to get active.

Experienced coaches are on hand to offer specially designed training drills and matches for all ages and abilities with a long term health condition.

No previous experience of walking football is required, and carers and relatives are also welcome to watch or join in. It is recommended to wear comfortable activewear and footwear for playing football and to bring a bottle of water.

How walking football can help people with neurological conditions

Walking football can have many benefits for people living with neurological, or long term health conditions, including:

Better balance and coordination

Reduced risk of freezing and falls

Better cardiovascular health

Better energy levels and improved sleep patterns

Improved strength

More social interactions

Improved wellbeing and mental health

To find out more about the new walking football sessions, contact [email protected] or call 07719 203 130.