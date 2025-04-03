Mansfield theatre relives heritage with film programme

Mansfield's Palace Theatre as it was when it opened in 1910

Mansfield Palace Theatre is returning to its roots by offering a selection of film screenings.

The Mansfield District Council venue originally opened its doors in 1910 as The Palace Electric Theatre - the town's first purpose-built cinema.

Now the Palace will be reliving its heritage by screening a carefully curated programme of timeless classics in its historic setting in the heart of Mansfield. Some of the programme will take place next door at Mansfield Museum.

Among the year-round programme will be cult films, art documentaries, films by independent producers and special event screenings.

The first screening of the programme will be a special event screening on Friday 25 April when the award-winning film Earth (2007) will be shown beneath Gaia, a giant revolving art installation of the Earth suspended above the theatre’s stage for a week from Saturday 19 April.

Narrated by Hollywood star Patrick Stewart, the feature-length version of the 2006 documentary TV series Planet Earth follows the migration paths of three animal families: the polar bear, humped back whale and the African elephant.

It took five years to make using high definition cameras and takes viewers on a breathtaking journey through the changing seasons on Earth and daily struggle of life across the planet. Tickets are limited and can be found at: https://www.mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre/events/event/4268/earth---film-screening-on-stage-under-gaia.

Sian Booth, Cultural Services Manager for the council, said: “When we reopened after the pandemic, we sought new ways to be creative, attract new audiences, and expand what we do.

"Mansfield Palace Theatre has its origins as a cinema, and since the town hasn’t got an independent cinema, we want to reconnect with that history by embedding film into what we do here. What began as an experiment in 2021 has since grown into a major offering, which joins our partnership with Mansfield Town Film Festival to grow a love of film in Mansfield.

“Through our film programme our goal is to welcome local people, create shared experiences, and make our spaces more accessible. The programme features so many cinema experiences, from blockbuster films to independent shorts, nostalgia, fine art documentaries and works that complement what else is going on around the town.

“Film has the power to unite people and spark conversation and we want to offer opportunities for film lovers to share something – not stream something."

The programme builds on successful one-off film events and themed screenings, embedding film culture as a core part of the theatre and museum’s wider artistic programme of live performance, exhibitions, and digital work.

David Evans, Assistant Director of Health, Communities and Insight, said: “The programme aligns with a broader ambition by the theatre and museum to build a diverse, year-round cultural programme which is relevant, innovative, and responsive to the evolving ways people engage with culture.

“It is also part of the council’s efforts to promote Mansfield as a destination and to expand the visitor economy in the district.

“We would like to see these films increasing the number of people who visit the Palace and museum for the first time and who will return multiple times.”

Full details of the programme can be found at: https://www.mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre/homepage/20/electric-palace-theatre.

Electric Palace Theatre Programme

Big screen viewings (Palace Theatre)

24 July 2025: Mamma Mia

24 September 2025: The Goonies

11 February 2026 Dirty Dancing

Movies at the Museum

6 May 2025: Vertigo

6 June 2025: Pride

8 July 2025: Psycho

19 August 2025: Pan’s Labyrinth

7 October 2025: North By Northwest

2 December 2025: The Terminator

19 February 2026: The Good The Bad And The Ugly

Cult Classics in the Palace Theatre Leeming Lounge

13 May 2025:Withnail And I

4 September 2025 West Side Story

31 October 2025 The Shining

3 March 2026 Pulp Fiction

Afternoon documentaries in the Palace Theatre Leeming Lounge

23 May 2025: Exhibition on Screen: The Curious World of Hieronymus Bosch

27 June 2025: Audrey - More Than an Icon

25 July 2025: Exhibition on Screen – Edvard Munch

29 August 2025: McQueen - the brilliance of Alexander McQueen

26 September 2025: Exhibition on Screen – Girl with a Pearl Earring – and other treasures from the Mauritshuis in The Hague

17 October 2025: Woman In Motion (2019) - how Nichelle Nicols and her role in Star Trek role led to diversity and inclusion in NASA

7 November 2025: Exhibition on Screen - Dawn of Impressionism: Paris 1874

12 December 2025: An Accidental Studio (2019), the story of HandMade Films, founded by George Harrison of The Beatles, which brought iconic films like Monty Python’s Life of Brian and Withnail and I

30 January 2026: Exhibition on Screen: Michelangelo – Love and Death

27 February 2026: Amazing Grace (2018) about Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin

27 March 2026: My Journey Through French Cinema (2016), personal tribute to the golden age of French cinema by acclaimed filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier